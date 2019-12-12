The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church
1923 - 2019
Eleanor Unghire Obituary
Eleanor "Lil" (Budnick) Unghire, 96, beloved wife of the late Joseph Unghire passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Westfield Care in Meriden. Born in Meriden on March 11, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Anna Filip and Walenty Budnick. Eleanor resided in Meriden all of her life and attending Meriden schools. Mrs. Unghire was a longtime waitress at Lord Cromwell Restaurant. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. Lil loved to cook, play cards and dance.

She is survived by her three sons, Ronald Unghire and his wife Karen of Atco, NJ, Alan Unghire and his wife Diana of Great Falls, MT and Gary Unghire and his wife Lynne of Meriden; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Alie, Ronnie, Lindsay, Jessica, Justin and Eric and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter Lisa.

Her family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 14th from 8 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. in the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. The funeral cortege will process to St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church to celebrate a Mass of Christian burial to be held at 9:15 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
