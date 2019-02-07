Eleanore Carofino Tamburri Barnes, 97, of Meriden, wife of the late Anthony J. Tamburri, Sr., and the late Munson D. Barnes passed away February 5, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.



She was born in Meriden on December 18, 1921, a daughter of the late Anthony and Lucy (Gambino) Carofino.



She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and being a tour guide for the Meriden AARP.



She is survived by her children, Jacqueline Zdeb of Meriden, Anthony J. Tamburri, Jr., (Marilyn) of Little River, SC, Denise Russ (Ronald), of Watertown, Sandra Perkins of Wallingford, Robert Barnes (Marianne), of Berlin, William Barnes (Kathy), of Wallingford, and Phyllis Taylor (Robert), of Wallingford; her brother-in-law, George Tamburri (Barbara), of Meriden; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with funeral services to be held at 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to go out to dinner with family and friends or take a bus trip to your favorite destination. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019