The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Eleanore Barnes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanore Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanore C. Barnes


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanore C. Barnes Obituary
Eleanore Carofino Tamburri Barnes, 97, of Meriden, wife of the late Anthony J. Tamburri, Sr., and the late Munson D. Barnes passed away February 5, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

She was born in Meriden on December 18, 1921, a daughter of the late Anthony and Lucy (Gambino) Carofino.

She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and being a tour guide for the Meriden AARP.

She is survived by her children, Jacqueline Zdeb of Meriden, Anthony J. Tamburri, Jr., (Marilyn) of Little River, SC, Denise Russ (Ronald), of Watertown, Sandra Perkins of Wallingford, Robert Barnes (Marianne), of Berlin, William Barnes (Kathy), of Wallingford, and Phyllis Taylor (Robert), of Wallingford; her brother-in-law, George Tamburri (Barbara), of Meriden; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with funeral services to be held at 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to go out to dinner with family and friends or take a bus trip to your favorite destination.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now