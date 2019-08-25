|
Elinor Moran Jansen, 87 passed away at McLeod Hospice House, SC on July 26, 2019. She was a long-time resident of South Meriden, CT before moving to Snellville, GA, and most recently Florence, SC. Elinor was born in Hartford, CT on December 11, 1931 and graduated from Bulkeley High School in Hartford and went on to earn a degree from Hartford College for Woman. She married Bob April 16, 1955 in Windsor, CT. She devoted herself to her family & friends. She worked through her years for several CT employers while always being a loving daughter, wife, mother, and friend. Elinor was an active member of Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in the Ladies Club, Alter Guild & Eucharist Ministry before her move to GA. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in both CT & GA.
Elinor is survived by her loving daughters, Joanne Meyer of SC and Karen Vassar & son-in-law, Larry Vassar of GA. They are eternally thankful for their mom's faith, strength, humor, love, compassion, support and caring for all her years. Gram is endearingly remembered by her grandchildren Robert (& Justine) Meyer of CT, Jason (& Tracy) Meyer of MA, Matt (& Laural) Vassar of CT, Christine (& Phil) Raus of CT, Kevin Vassar of GA, and Elissa Vassar of GA. GG is affectionately remembered by her great-grandchildren Ethan, Eli & Christian Vassar, Juliette & Jonah Meyer, and Jaxson Clark. Elinor is also survived by her twin sister, Eileen Fitch, of TX and several nieces and nephews in VT, MA & TX. Elinor is predeceased by her sister, Clare Mildrum; grandson, Richard J. Vassar; and parents, Leslie & Mildred (Noll) Moran. Her companion, Sparky, is also waiting for her on the Rainbow Bridge.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Tuesday, August 27th at 12 noon at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 27th prior to the service from 11 a.m to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JDRF 20 Batterson Park Road 3rd Floor, Farmington, CT 06032 to support Juvenile Diabetes research. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 7, 2019