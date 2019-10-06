|
Elizabeth A. (nee Baxter) Morris passed away on September 16, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. She is reunited with her beloved late husband Chuck at last. After loving him all the days of her life, she will love him even better now. Born, raised and educated in Philadelphia, Lyz lived and taught throughout the North East. She was an early childhood educator and traveled the world with her late husband Chuck.
In 1992, upon the death of their mother, Lyz's sister and brother estranged themselves and their families from Lyz and Chuck. And so, Lyz is survived by and was deeply grateful for the honorary family God kindly brought together for her; for her home parish of St. Paul's Episcopal in Wallingford; for "adopted" big brother and sister Rev. Brendan R. and Rosemary McDermott McCormick; for their daughter Elizabeth McCormick MD, her husband Bruce C. Jones and their sons Mac (5) and Liam (2); for "in-law" little sister and brother, Patricia and Frank Morris, Chuck's siblings; for spiritual identical twin sister, Maureen Donbrowski for her undying faith and compassion; for the great grace of the St. John 23rd Catholic parish who lovingly shared their spiritual home with Lyz for the past 9 years; for Ralph and Barbara De Angelis, neighbors who became family from the very start, for their unfailing help to both Lyz and Chuck.
Services and interment will be held at a later date in Wallingford, CT.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019