Elizabeth "Betty" Allen, 77, of Wallingford passed away surrounded by her family on December 21, 2019. She was the loving wife of William "Bill" Allen.
Betty was born in West Virginia, daughter of the late Gladys Runyon. She was raised in Johnstown PA, graduating from Johnstown High School. Betty and Bill relocated from PA to CT early in their marriage, raising their three children in Wallingford. Many will remember Betty's years behind the counter where she managed Suburban Health and Beauty Aid in Wallingford. Later, she was a Physical Therapist Assistant for many years at Silver Springs Care Center in Meriden. Following an early retirement, and a few moves that included VT, PA, and winter months in FL, they returned to Wallingford in 2014.
In addition to her husband, Bill, Betty is survived by her daughter Beth Allen-Byrd; her sons and daughters-in-law B.J. Allen and his wife Susan and Rick Allen and his wife Jennifer; her grandchildren Dan and Kelly Byrd, Samantha, Eric and Carly Allen, and Jayne, Jon, and Josh Allen; her brother, Thomas Runyon and his wife Bobbie; as well as several nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her sister, Anna Jo Fisher.
Services will be private. The family warmly invites you to celebrate Betty's life with them at the Elks Club Hall, 148 South Main St, Wallingford on Friday, January 3rd from 5 - 8 pm.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019