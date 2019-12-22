|
|
Elizabeth Cook Karpinski, 97, formerly of Meriden, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, in Columbus, NC. She taught chemistry and science classes at Maloney High School for many years.
She is survived by a son, two daughters, a son-in-law, three stepdaughters, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on May 2, 2020, at Center Congregational Church, Meriden, CT.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the Robert Wharton Scholarship Fund or the Memorial Fund in care of Center Congregational Church, 474 Broad Street, Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019