Elizabeth Evon Kozma, 87, of Wallingford, loving wife of 50 years of the late Lester F. Kozma, died, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Elizabeth was born in Norwalk, CT, June 15, 1932, a daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Evon and was a life long resident of Wallingford. She was a member of the Evangelical and Reformed Church of Christ in Wallingford. She is survived by her beloved son, James Kozma and his wife Christine; and her two grandchildren, Justin Kozma of Naugatuck and Sarah Kozma of Meriden. She is also survived by two sisters, Shirley Kovacs and Joan Tamas of Wallingford; nieces and nephews, Allyson Almeida and her husband Ronald of North Carolina, Lynn Wilson of Florida, and Philip and Corey Kovacs of Cromwell; her grandnephews, Brett and Devon Wilson; and her grandnieces, Chelsea Wilson, and Bryn and Piper Kovacs. Interment will be private in Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020