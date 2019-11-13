The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth H. Carlson


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth H. Carlson Obituary
Elizabeth H. Carlson, 101, departed this life on November 11, 2019 at Skyview Center in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard Carlson. Elizabeth was born in Cheshire, CT on May 7, 1918, daughter of the late Carl and Nellie Johnson.

Elizabeth was a gentle caring soul who was always smiling. She enjoyed everything in life was very dedicated to her family. She is survived by her children: Raymond Carlson, Bryan (Brenda) Carlson, all of Wallingford; Bruce (Ann) of East Hampton; Roger Carlson, and Janet (Phillip) of Meriden. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by her sons Howard B. Carlson Jr. and Warren F. Carlson.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home with interment to follow at In Memoriam Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation Thursday morning prior to the service, from 9AM-10AM. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -