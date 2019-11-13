|
Elizabeth H. Carlson, 101, departed this life on November 11, 2019 at Skyview Center in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard Carlson. Elizabeth was born in Cheshire, CT on May 7, 1918, daughter of the late Carl and Nellie Johnson.
Elizabeth was a gentle caring soul who was always smiling. She enjoyed everything in life was very dedicated to her family. She is survived by her children: Raymond Carlson, Bryan (Brenda) Carlson, all of Wallingford; Bruce (Ann) of East Hampton; Roger Carlson, and Janet (Phillip) of Meriden. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by her sons Howard B. Carlson Jr. and Warren F. Carlson.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home with interment to follow at In Memoriam Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation Thursday morning prior to the service, from 9AM-10AM. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 13, 2019