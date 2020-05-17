Elizabeth "Mickey" Kelley, 80, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born in Altoona, PA, to the late Charles and Emma (Homerich) Foust. Mickey grew up in Hollidaysburg, PA, and later received her nursing degree. She then moved to Connecticut where she worked as a registered nurse for 40+ years before she retired. She was a long-time resident of Wallingford and was well respected within her community. She was known for her love of animals, specifically her Scottish Terriers, Pepper and Shadow, as well as her Cat named Kitty. She was a longtime active member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was proud of her 30+ years of sobriety.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara George, Rose Singer, and her brother John Foust.
Services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara George, Rose Singer, and her brother John Foust.
Services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020.