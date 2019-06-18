Elizabeth, "Lisa" (Angueira) Mesolella 67, of Wallingford, CT. born September 25th 1951 in New York City, NY, passed away on June 14th, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert Mesolella, and her son Brian Mesolella of West Hartford. She is the eldest daughter of Roland and Yolanda Angueira of Wallingford. She is survived by her sister Rebecca Wettemann, Joseph Wettemann of Guilford, their two sons, Zachary Wettemann of Middletown and Alexander Wettemann of Chicago. She is survived by her brother Ron Angueira and Gina Stasulli of East Haven, and their two daughters Delaina and Sophia Angueira.



Lisa was a lifelong resident of Wallingford. Her interests and passions were vast including her love of life, art and travel. She was a talented artist, designer, seamstress and dancer, but of all her passions, her greatest love was "La Familia." She was adored and beloved by her extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends who travelled across this nation to be by her side. She will be remembered for her elegance, and guiding principles of integrity and advocacy for others.



The family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home at 809 N Main Street Ext., calling hours are Thursday June 20, from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday June 21, at 9 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to the Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford.