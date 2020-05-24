Elizabeth "Betty" Scarfo, wife of the late John Scarfo, died on May 21, 2020 in her home after a brief illness. Born in Cheshire, CT on June 20, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Rosamaria Longo. She had resided in Meriden, CT and graduated from Meriden High School in 1940.
Mrs. Scarfo successfully partnered with her two sisters to run two luncheonettes in Wallingford, Star's and Salad Bowl, for more than a decade. She finished her working career at Napier's as a quality control inspector, retiring in 1989. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church for 77 years. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Society. She was devoted to her entire family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking and was a master of old family recipes yet enjoyed adding new recipes to her collection. Anybody who came to the door always heard the question "Did you eat?"
She is survived by her three daughters; Carol Scarfo, Regina DiDomenico (Tony), and Nancy Esposito (Joe) of South Carolina. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren; Jon Gustafson-Scarfo (Michele) of Florida, Mark Gustafson, Robert Gustafson (Robin), Melissa Lombardi (Bill), Sal DiDomenico (Shari), Anna Motta (Mike) of Florida, Amy Lombardi (Ronnie) of Rhode Island, and Joseph Esposito (Kelly), twelve great grandchildren; Marcello, Gianluca of Florida, Ryan, William, Avery, Vincenza, Andrew, Sarah (Devin) of Florida, Michael of Florida and Rocco of Rhode Island, Anthony, and Nicholas and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Betty-Jayne, her brothers; Joe, Carm, and James Longo and her sisters Jenny Scarfo and Esther Standish.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 24 to May 23, 2020.