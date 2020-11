Elizabeth Hall Illingworth Stremlau (Betty), 105, of Chester, died on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, William Stremlau. Mrs. Stremlau was born December 20, 1914 in Meriden, CT. She leaves her beloved daughters, Susan Stremlau Tobin, and Jane Stremlau, Susan's husband Reverend Joseph Tobin, grandchildren Martha Hall Tobin of Gilbert, AZ, Jonathan Stremlau Tobin and his wife Dr. Christina Feller of Chester, Elizabeth Jane Casper, and Thomas William "Toby" Casper of West Hartford, and great-granddaughter Addison Tobin, daughter of Jonathan. She also leaves a treasured nephew John J. Stremlau of Johannesburg, South Africa. Betty was also predeceased by Thomas Casper, the late husband of Jane, and her great-granddaughter Claire Elizabeth Tobin, daughter of Jonathan and Christina. Services will be held at a later date.