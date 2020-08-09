Elizabeth (Betty) Tomlin Behling, 92, of Hobe Sound, FL, widow of Francis Behling, died on July 24, 2020 at Martin Nursing and Restorative Care, Stuart, FL. The daughter of Jesse L. Tomlin and Frances Elwin Tomlin, Betty was born on March 14, 1928 in New Britain, CT and graduated from New Britain High School in 1945. She attended Mary Washington College in Virginia and UCONN. She worked for the Hartford Courant, The Republican State Central Committee and the New Britain Machine Company. She married Francis Behling, the boy next door, in 1951 and they moved to Meriden, CT, where they lived for over 40 years. While living in Meriden, Betty was a member of St. Andrew's Church where she taught Sunday school and she volunteered at the Curtis Home. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and served on the Board for the Connecticut Yankee Girl Scout Council. She was active in the YWCA, ran ' The Nearly New Shop' for several years and served on the Board of Directors. She was a member of the Charity Club and served as Treasurer for the League of Women Voters. She was also instrumental in starting the Charity Bridge Marathon to raise money for various charities. After her husband's retirement, they moved to Hobe Sound, FL and summered in Clinton, CT. In Hobe Sound, Betty was a member of St Luke's Episcopal Church, she was a Red Hatter, a member of the Halpatiokee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a very active member of the Ridgeway community where she lived. She was also an avid bridge player. In Clinton, she was a member of the Leisure Club and volunteered at the Estuary Senior Center in Old Saybrook.Betty leaves behind her 4 children and their spouses- Susan and Thomas Coulter, Sheran and Ernest Little, Scott and Laura Behling, Steven and Susan Behling as well as 9 grandchildren- Ericka Behling, Kelley Votolato, Francis Brooks, Sarah Geisler, Margaret Coulter, Justin Behling, Jesse Behling, Ryan Behling and Michael Behling; 5 great-grandchildren- Briana, Briana, Dylan, Christian, Phoebe and Lydia, 2 great-great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband Francis Behling, Betty was predeceased by her infant son Stewart Behling and her brother, William Tomlin.There are no calling hours. A private family service will be held at a later time.The family would like to thank the staff at Martin Nursing and VITAS Hospice for the professional and compassionate care they provided to Betty and the family during her illness.Donations may be made to the Stewart Behling Scholarship Fund at St. Luke's Church, 5150 SE Railway Ave., Stuart FL 34997