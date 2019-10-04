The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
The Bradley Home
320 Colony St.
Meriden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Trella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Betty) Trella


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth (Betty) Trella Obituary
Elizabeth (Betty) Trella, 94, passed away on October 1, 2019 at The Bradley Home. She was the wife of the late Stanley Trella. Betty was born in Meriden on March 29, 1925, daughter of the late Glen and Mildred Whiting Long. She is survived by her daughter Meredith Trella Flippen; granddaughters Melissa Flippen, Cammie Flippen Epstein, Shelby Flippen, and Melanie Flippen; and great-grandson Zeke Epstein. Betty is also survived by her daughter Linda Dwyer; grandchildren Robin Jones, and Mark Morrissey; and great-grandchildren Lyndsey Jones, and Hunter Jones.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service celebrating Betty's life on Monday, October 7th at 10:30AM at The Bradley Home, 320 Colony St., Meriden. Burial will be private. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meriden Public Library, 105 Miller St., Meriden, CT 06450. To share a condolence with her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Download Now