B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630

Ellen Smith


10/20/1943 - 3/2/2020
Ellen Smith Obituary
Ellen Smith, 76, departed this life on March 2, 2020 at her new home in Surprise, AZ. Ellen was born in Waterbury, CT on October 20, 1943 to the late James and Margaret (Cuddy) Gow.

Ellen was a resident of Wallingford, until moving to Surprise, AZ this past October. She was a registered nurse and worked for many years at the former Meriden -Wallingford Hospital as head nurse in the ICU and later worked as a cardiac rehab nurse at MidState Medical Center.

She is survived by her daughter Julie M. Selby and husband Richard of Surprise, AZ, two granddaughters: Hailey and Savannah Selby, three brothers: Roger, Andrew and Stephen Gow and a sister, Estelle Gow as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Gow.

Interment at a later date will be in Center Street Cemetery. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 6, 2020
