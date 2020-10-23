1/1
Elmer Emilio Chiarappa
Elmer Emilio Chiarappa, 95, of Middlefield, husband of the late Angela (Mancini) Chiarappa, passed away at home on October 14, 2020. Born in Meriden, he was the son of the late Emilio and Grace (Papandarea) Chiarappa.

Elmer lived in Middlefield since 1950 and was a member of Middlefield Federated Church. He was the co-owner along with his wife of E. Chiarappa Jewelry for sixty-five years. He graduated Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1944 and went on to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. He was active on the Committee for establishing Midget Football in Middlefield and very active playing tennis where he made lifelong friendships. Elmer was also a member of the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club in Middlefield and the Wiseman's Club.

Elmer is survived by a son, David G. Chiarappa of Costa Rica; daughter Lori Chiarappa Watson of East Gloucester, MA; three gentlemen who were like sons, Chuck Pelletier, Rich Pelletier and Billy Pelletier; five grandchildren, Christopher Chiarappa, Jason Chiarappa, Natalie Watson Lodge, William Watson and Isabella Chiarappa Pastur; five great grandchildren, Serena Chiarappa, Mya Chiarappa, Tyler Chiarappa, Finn Lodge and Jack Lodge; two nephews, Richard Chiarappa and his wife Martha of West Hartford and Robert Silipigni of Lawrence, KS and several friends.

Along with his wife and parents, Elmer is predeceased by two sons, Alan Chiarappa and Craig Chiarappa; two brothers, George and Richard Chiarappa and a sister, Flora Silini.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 am in Middlefield Cemetery, 402 Main Street, Middlefield where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elmer's memory may be made to Chiarappa Scholarship Fund c/o Middlefield Federated Church, 402 Main Street, Middlefield, CT 06455. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.





Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middlefield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doolittle Funeral Home

6 entries
October 22, 2020
I remember going into the store as a little girl. Elmer would always so friendly. When my grandmother died, we took her jewelry to him n he designed many beautiful pieces as a keepsake for me n my Mom. Years later, him n his wife would come to the diner where I worked n we would reminisce about my Mom and how much he enjoyed our visits. He was truly a wonderful man. And the best jeweler Middletown ever had in my book.
My deepest sympathy
Jackie Zalewski
Friend
October 22, 2020
Lori and David & families,
Was saddened to hear of your Dad’s passing. Amazing to think that 60 years ago we were playing together in each other’s back yards as family friends. Your Mom and Dad were great people. I always loved seeing them. Love,
Linda
Linda Atwell Griffo
Friend
October 21, 2020
sad to hear of his passing. a wonderful man and good neighbor. my condolences and prayers to all his family.
paul warenda
Neighbor
October 20, 2020
Elmer, truly a wonderful man and a wonderful neighbor in EdgewoodCourt. We always knew, whatever we wanted, we could trust Elmer. It was always a pleasure to see him, whether a wave in the neighborhood or stopping in the shop, our deepest sympathy to all the family.
Mike and Lea Salafia
Neighbor
October 20, 2020
Saddened to hear of Mr. Chiarappa’s passing. He was such a kind man. Met him decades ago when working at Farmers and Mechanics Savings Bank. I’d walk to his jewelry store on my lunch break and admire his collections. He came to know me and my husband and would always be attentive to what I gravitated to in his showcase. Often times, scurrying to the back room (vault) to emerge with an estate piece that he would say “I saved this one for you”.... he knew my preference in jewelry and was always a pleasure to do “business” with. Rest In Peace
Kathy and Scott Ekstrom
October 20, 2020
My family shopped in Chiarappa Jewelry for fine jewelry. When I had my ears pierced at age 8, Mr. Ernie and his beautiful wife gave us EXCELLENT service. Again for my engagement/wedding ring.
They were wonderful people!
Together and individually, just absolutely great with customers. Always treated us, everyone, like family. Knew our names! I missed the store when it closed.
Condolences to the families, all their friends, neighbors and everyone who knew and loved them. Now you join your lovely wife. RIP Sir. I send you prayers
God Bless You
You're now on the journey to Heaven.
A former customer in beautiful
Downtown Middletown.
