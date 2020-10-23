Saddened to hear of Mr. Chiarappa’s passing. He was such a kind man. Met him decades ago when working at Farmers and Mechanics Savings Bank. I’d walk to his jewelry store on my lunch break and admire his collections. He came to know me and my husband and would always be attentive to what I gravitated to in his showcase. Often times, scurrying to the back room (vault) to emerge with an estate piece that he would say “I saved this one for you”.... he knew my preference in jewelry and was always a pleasure to do “business” with. Rest In Peace

Kathy and Scott Ekstrom