1/1
Elnora E. Harris
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elnora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elnora Eugenia Harris, 96, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Harris. Elnora was born in New Haven on January 12, 1924. A graduate of the former Commercial High School, New Haven, Elnora had worked in the office for the The Rockbestos Company for many years when it was located in New Haven. Mother of Wayne E. Harris and Warren A. Harris (Myla). Grandmother of Michael Harris, Dorian Harris (Roxanne), Amber Harris and Ciara Cifarelli (Jeff). Great grandmother of Whitney Golanski, Oliver, Hunter and Gwenevieve Harris.

The visiting hours will be Thursday, August 13th from 6 to 8 pm at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved