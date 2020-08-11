Elnora Eugenia Harris, 96, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Harris. Elnora was born in New Haven on January 12, 1924. A graduate of the former Commercial High School, New Haven, Elnora had worked in the office for the The Rockbestos Company for many years when it was located in New Haven. Mother of Wayne E. Harris and Warren A. Harris (Myla). Grandmother of Michael Harris, Dorian Harris (Roxanne), Amber Harris and Ciara Cifarelli (Jeff). Great grandmother of Whitney Golanski, Oliver, Hunter and Gwenevieve Harris.
The visiting hours will be Thursday, August 13th from 6 to 8 pm at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com