Elsie Ida (Wruck) Rochette, 100, of Meriden, died peacefully on Monday, October 6, 2020, at Miller Memorial Community. She was the loving wife of the late William F. Rochette. Elsie was born in Meriden, January 26, 1920, a daughter of the late John and Ida (Korsinski) Wruck and had been employed by Revere Corporation for many years. Elsie was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She is survived by her children, William J. Rochette (Suzanne), and Nancy E. Rochette, all of Meriden; her grandchildren, Wendy Suckow, Nathan Rochette, Alexandra Johanne, Dr. Elizabeth M. Carter and Robert W. Carter; her great grandchildren, Audra, Sarah, Benjamin and Samuel; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sally Rochette Carter; and her five siblings, Katherine Kindall, Frederick Wruck, Frieda Burkhardt, Hannah Lemmer and Eva Sarrazin. Elsie's family would like to thank the staff at Miller Memorial Community for their support and loving care with a very special thank you to Jon Stempien for his love, caring, understanding and friendship to "Mom". Thank you, "Boss Man". Elsie's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Wednesday, October 14, from 10 to 11 am. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 am. Rev. Scott MacDonald, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church will officiate at the service. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required) Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Bee St., Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to St. John Lutheran Church, 520 Paddock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. www.wallingfordfh.com