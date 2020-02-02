|
|
Elsie M. Ragone, 103, of Wallingford, wife of the late Richard Ragone, passed away January 28, 2020 at Masonicare.
She was born in Wallingford on September 8, 1916, a daughter of the late John and Candita (Fassio) Musso.
She worked for International Silver for many years until retiring. She volunteered at Masonicare for over 30 years and has been residing there for the past 13 years. She enjoyed going to dinner dances with her husband, loved knitting, crocheting and arts and crafts, and was a founding member of Our Lady of Fatima Church.
Elsie's family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare, especially the staff at 5 Ramage, for the care and compassion they gave to Elsie during her stay there.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Kraemer of Madison; her son, Richard Ragone and his wife, Patricia, of Arlington Heights, Illinois; her grandchildren, Richard Ragone Jr., Lisa Peters and her husband, Christopher, and Katherine McKeever; her great grandchildren, Zachary, Caroline, and Richard; and 13 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Rheta Vitali, her brother, Louis Musso, and her son-in-law, John R. Kraemer
Elsie's family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. in the Yalesville section of Wallingford Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Donations in her memory can be made to Masonic Charity Foundation, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492 For online condolences or directions visit www.yalesville.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 2, 2020