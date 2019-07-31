The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St
Southington, CT
View Map
Elsie R. Galiette


1929 - 2019
Elsie R. Galiette Obituary
Elsie R. Galiette, age 89, of Southington, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on July 27, 2019. Elsie was the widow of Deacon Andrew S. Galiette. Born in Castel Campagnano, Italy, on November 21, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Gerardo Resse & Maria (Perfetto) Resse. Elsie is survived by her daughters, Sandra Galiette & her life-partner Bettina Gray of Bristol and Deborah Galiette of Southington; her grandchildren Andrea (Aszklar) Barrett & her husband Richard and Anthony Aszklar & his wife Lisa all of Southington; her great granddaughters, Kayli Hernandez, Venessa Hernandez & Catrina Aszklar and several nieces & nephews. Elsie was predeceased by her great grandson Michael Andrew Shore and her sisters Elena DeAngelis & Ines Meccariello. She was a resident of Southington since age 9. Elsie was employed at the former Allied Control Company for many years and she was a saleswoman at the former Zayre's and retired from Aimes Department Store. Elsie was always all about family, she loved to cook and was well known for her pepper biscuits. Elsie had a love for flowers that could always be expressed in her gardens.

Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave, Hamden. To send a condolence to her family please see: www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The Record-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
