Elvira Giuliani, 90, of Plainville, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Enrico Giuliani.
Elvira was born in Corvara, Italy, on September 23, 1929, daughter to the late Arazio and Maria (Gentile) Celli. She was a resident of Plainville since 1971 and a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church. Elvira was a talented cook who enjoyed sharing her dishes with others. Family members and friends that gathered in her home were always well fed and they never left hungry. Elvira worked as a cook at the former Wagon Wheel in Plainville for many years. In addition, she enjoyed gardening and maintaining her home. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend she will be missed by all that knew her.
Elvira is survived by her daughter, Siria Pace; her son, Angelo Giuliani; her grandchildren, Tina Hebert, Robert Pace, Ashley Giuliani, and Jade Giuliani; her great-grandchildren, Emily and Jenna Hebert and Giuliana and Sophia Pace; her brothers and sisters in Italy and France; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Elvira was laid to rest in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Plainville, privately among her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elvira can be made to the charity of your choice. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, extends their appreciation to the Giuliani family for their trust. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.