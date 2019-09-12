|
|
Emely M. Gregory, 93, beloved wife of the late Louis C. Gregory, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the CT Baptist Home.
She was born on February 6, 1926 in Berlin, Germany. At the age of 10 Emely came to the United States and lived in Queens, NY, where she was a graduate of Julia Richmond High School. It was in NY that Emely met her husband Louis. They married and relocated to Norwalk, CT, where they began their life together. Emely and her husband were very active members of the AARP. She enjoyed knitting, playing bingo, taking trips to the casino and was a champion bowler. Emely was also an avid sports fan of the New York Yankees and UCONN Women's basketball. She especially loved attending sporting events that all her grandchildren participated in. A loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Emely will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Gregory is survived by her son Louis C. Gregory, Jr., and his wife Sandra of Wallingford; her daughter Kathleen Kogut and her husband William of Meriden; five grandchildren: Amy Figlewski (John) of Meriden, Rebecca Ouellette (Craig) of Grafton Mass, BJ Kogut (Cristina), of Meriden, Jason Gregory (Jennifer), of Millbury, Mass., Alison Milslagle (William) of Meriden; nine great grandchildren: Macy, Riley, Callie, Lucy, Luca, Ian, Isabel, Sienna, Brielle and her godsons Kevin Tucker (Paula), of Queens NY and Mark Conley (Donna), of New Hampshire.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, September 14th from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and attend her funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Donations in memory of Emely Gregory may be made to the Louis C. Gregory, Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund AARP Castle Craig 4464, c/o Daisy Hall 89 Beth Ann Circle, Meriden, CT 06450 or The Franciscan Life Center, 271 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019