The Record-Journal Obituaries
Emil J. Kleeman


1931 - 2020
Emil J. Kleeman Obituary
Emil J. Kleemann, 88, of Yalesville, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born to German immigrants on March 11, 1931 in New York City, he was a patriot and Korean War veteran. He was at various times and to varying degrees an outdoorsman, competitive shooter, scuba diver, history buff, artist, musician, woodworker, handyman, gardener, and glass collector. He spent over 40 years in the insurance industry culminating in his role as nationwide director of Inland Marine insurance accounts for Kemper Insurance. He was an active member and served at the First Congregational Church of Wallingford. Emil is survived by his wife Marjorie, of 52 years, his sister Catherine, four children, Emil, Lisa, Mark, and Kristin, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Services will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020, at B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S Elm Street, Wallingford, with calling hours from 3-4 pm and service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Congregational Church at: http://www.firstchurchwallingford.org. To leave a message or remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCare.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -