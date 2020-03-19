|
|
Emilie Wanat Kochanowski entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward H. Kochanowski and the daughter of the late Wojciech and Anna Podsiadlo Wanat.
Emilie was a lifelong resident of Meriden before moving to Newington in 2012. She was educated in local schools and was a graduate of the St. Francis School of Nursing, Hartford, CT. Emile worked as an RN for many years at the Meriden Hospital, from where she retired.
She leaves two sons, John, and his husband, John Squarok, of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Richard and his partner, Diane Reilly, of Lancaster, MA; three daughters, Joan Mastromonaco and her husband Michael of Glastonbury, CT, Janice Kochanowski and her husband, Robert Jackson of Branford, CT, Karen Hormuth and her husband Roy of McLean, VA; two granddaughters: Stefanie (Mastromonaco) and her husband Wesley Connell, Kirby Kochanowski; two grandsons Michael Mastromonaco, Andrew Mastromonaco and his wife, Desiree and two great grandsons: Wesley Connell and Mason Mastromonaco.
Her funeral is private. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. Donations in memory of Emilie Kochanowski may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 19, 2020