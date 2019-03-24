Emily G. (Gilman) Smith, 88, of Meriden, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her adoring family, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Wayne E. Smith for 60 years.



She was born in New Britain on June 8, 1930, daughter of the late Rev. Raymond N. and Gladys S. Gilman. Emily graduated in 1951 from New Britain General Hospital School of Nursing. As a natural nurturer, she cared for patients in New Britain, Hartford and Hollywood, Calif., as a registered nurse. Her family and friends were the joy of her life, only second to her love for Jesus. Her gentle, peaceful demeanor gave way to her unbridled enthusiasm whenever she talked about her Savior.



In addition to her husband, she was the loving mother of Sharon and Carmelo Ticino, of Higganum, Conn. and Tricia (Mrs. Ronald Jr.) Tarentino, of Leicester, Mass., as well as her grandchildren, Alyssa, Jessica, Brandon, and Christian Ticino and Ronald III, Spenser, and Kyle Tarentino. She leaves her beloved sister, Charlotte Garven and husband, Ronald, of Youngstown, N.Y. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Carol (Mrs. Robert) Smith, formerly of Charlestown, R.I., along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m., directly at Valley Bible Church, 220 Turkey Hill Road, Haddam, Conn. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in her memory will be gratefully accepted by the Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. Charitable Fund, P.O. Box 332, Leicester, MA 01524, or online at www.tarentinocharitablefund.org. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.



