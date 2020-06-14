Emily Gull Loncola
1918 - 2020
Emily Gull Loncola, 102, of Wallingford, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley Francis Loncola for 56 years. She was born in Old Forge, PA, May 8, 1918, a daughter of the late Michael and Maryann Gull. She was a member of St. Casimir Polish National Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. She retired from United Technologies as a Unit Supervisor in Engineering Data Reproduction. She was a member of Polish National Alliance Lodge #513, and Spojnia. She also belonged to the Wallingford Senior Center. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Geraldine and Ronald Slack of Wallingford, CT; her grandchildren, Maureen Merski Corley (Brian) of Hackettstown, NJ, Robert Merski, Jr., (Lucy) of Coventry, CT, and Suzanne Merski Mapes (Charles) of Wallingford; her great grandchildren, Christopher Hansen, Taylor and Laci Mapes and Michael Corley; her brother-in-law, John Loncola of San Raphael, CA; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Rev. Stanley M. Loncola; her son-in-law, Robert Merski; her infant grandson, Walter Robert Merski; her sister, Sophie Markavage; and her brothers, Bruno Gull and Walter Gull. Her family would like to thank Franscican Home Care and Hospice Care for the excellent care that they provided. Funeral services and interment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Manchester will be private. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care, 261 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. Arrangements are under the Direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 12, 2020
Aunt Emily was a loving aunt to her "Tennessee Family" a name she fondly called her brother Walter's family. We will truly miss her calls and visits. She was an inspiration to me.
Vivian Shockney
Family
June 12, 2020
Geraldine, so sorry for your loss. You were lucky to have had her for as long as you did. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers .
Charlene/Gary Scranton
Friend
