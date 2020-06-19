Emily M. Judd, 30, of Southington passed away on June 11, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1990 in New Britain to Duane and Patricia (Hill) Judd of Southington.
Emily attended the Hartford Academy of the Arts and absolutely loved to sing and dance. As a young girl she would dance around the house on her tiptoes and later studied pointe ballet. She was a loving mother to her three young children and had a kind heart. She loved the outdoors, camping, and sitting around the fire with her kids.
In addition to her parents, Emily is survived by her children Levi Richard Judd, Dashiell William Judd, and Charlotte MacKenzie Judd; her sister Sarah Yaskolka and her husband Justin, her sister Abigail Judd, all of Southington; as well as her nieces Coraline Lily, Avril Rose, and Wynter Violet.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak HiIl Cemetery in Southington. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 14, 2020.