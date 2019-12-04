|
|
Emma L. Nichols Barillaro, 99, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at Apple Rehab Coccomo Meriden.
Emma was a twin born on August 31, 1920, in Meriden, to the late Henri and Amelia Nichols. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, John C. Barillaro. She was also predeceased by her twin Louise E. Pronovost and nine other brothers and sisters as well as her daughter in law Joy Barillaro.
Emma lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the beloved mother of Henri Barillaro, Grace Kopakow (Jozef) and Trudy Craig (Alan). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Dana Barillaro and Daniel Barillaro (Gina), Brittany Craig and Austin Craig as well as step grandchildren Marcy Rose and Chris (Lisa) Kopakow. Emma recently became a great grandmother to Anthony James Barillaro. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She loved to cook, bake and knit slippers and scarfs for her family and friends. She loved playing cards especially Bridge and Pinochle. Emma volunteered many years at the Wallingford Senior Center working in the Cafe alongside Suzanne Krober who she adopted as her "daughter".
Most of all she enjoyed getting together with family and friends especially at her surprise 99th Birthday party. Emma will be dearly missed and forever in all our hearts.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Apple Rehab Coccomo who cared for her over the past few years.
The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, December 7, in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St Ext. from 9 to 10:30 am. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 10:30 am. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in her memory to the organization of your choice.
www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019