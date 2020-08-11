1/1
Emma Mezei Geleta
12/21/1919 - 8/8/2020
Emma Mezei Geleta, 100, of Wallingford, died peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home. She was the beloved wife of the late John S. Geleta. She was born in Hungary, December 21, 1919, a daughter of the late Alex and Sofia (Kiraly) Mezei and was a devoted homemaker for her family. She was a member of the Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ and the Wallingford Senior Center. Emma was known for her delicious homemade pastries and cookies. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Patricia Geleta of Wallingford; her sister, Amalia (Mrs. Eugene) Rumi; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Susan Farkas and Elizabeth Bicske; and her brother, Alex Mezie. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 12, at 12 p.m. at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. (Social distancing and masks are requested) Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ, 107 S. Cherry St., Wallingford, CT. 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. John Cemetery
August 10, 2020
Emma was a good friend of my mom's for many years. She was such a good baker and made the best crepes. A beautiful person inside and out. May she rest in peace...
Judi Yale
Friend
August 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patti Correia Cascio
Friend
August 10, 2020
Having known Emma my entire life she was like a second mom to me. My wife and I I have been blessed to visit with her all these years. We will miss her beautiful spirit and her yummy cakes. We are sure she is in heaven with Big John. Rest in peace dear Emma.
Mr. And Mrs Steve Basarab
Friend
August 9, 2020
May the peace of god be in the heart of her family and loved ones at this difficult time. Will definitely miss seeing her smiling face walking around the neighborhood on her daily walks
Roy Stainton
August 9, 2020
I always enjoyed talking to Emma when we did our walks around Wallace Park for many years usually in the early morning or evening...She loved to see people out with their children or walking their dogs...Always kind words for everyone...From the Hungarian community she knew my Grandmother, my Aunts and my Father....May this sparkling , genuine lady R.I.P.
Patricia Stark
Acquaintance
