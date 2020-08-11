Emma Mezei Geleta, 100, of Wallingford, died peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home. She was the beloved wife of the late John S. Geleta. She was born in Hungary, December 21, 1919, a daughter of the late Alex and Sofia (Kiraly) Mezei and was a devoted homemaker for her family. She was a member of the Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ and the Wallingford Senior Center. Emma was known for her delicious homemade pastries and cookies. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Patricia Geleta of Wallingford; her sister, Amalia (Mrs. Eugene) Rumi; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Susan Farkas and Elizabeth Bicske; and her brother, Alex Mezie. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 12, at 12 p.m. at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. (Social distancing and masks are requested) Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ, 107 S. Cherry St., Wallingford, CT. 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com