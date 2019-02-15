Emmy (Mary Ellen) Gibson Riccio, 51, of North Haven, formerly of Wallingford and Meriden, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 11, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of 18 years to Daniel W. Riccio. Emmy was born in New Haven on July 6, 1967 and was the daughter of Nancy H. Burns and William T. Gibson. Step daughter of Judith Gibson and the late Walter Burns. Sister of Catherine Gibson, Susan (John) Zadrozny, Carolyn Gibson, Matthew Gibson and Michael (Jillian) Gibson. Also survived by eleven nieces/nephews, twelve great-nieces/nephews. Predeceased by her grandparents Thomas and Helen Hamilton, Charles and Elizabeth Gibson. A graduate of Maloney High School, Meriden, she had worked taking care of many families and was a nanny to their children. Emmy later worked for Yale-New Haven Hospital, Remedy. She was a lover of all animals and truly missed her late dogs Josie and Jacks who she considered her children. Emmy was a loving and caring person, always there for people, she will truly be missed.



A funeral service will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Saturday afternoon at 3:00. Family and friends may call from 12:00 PM until time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019