John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
35 Center St.
Meriden, CT
1951 - 2019
Eneida Rosa-Torres Obituary
Eneida Rosa-Torres, 68, wife of Jorge Rosa Torres passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Meriden Center surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. Born in Rincon, P.R. on March 7, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Domingo & Carmen Vazquez. Eneida was a longtime resident of Meriden and retired from Carabetta Industries with over 36 years of service. She was an active parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church.

Besides her husband of thirty one years, she is survived by her daughter, Amanda Velez-Crespo (Jose); her four sons, Milton Velez, George Rosa (Yvette), William Rosa and Frankie Rosa (Ivelyse); twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two sisters, Miriam Rosario and Ramona Vazquez (Albert). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Eneida was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Marciala Chaparro and her brother-in-law, Eddie Rosario.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Wednesday, November 27th at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Tuesday, November 26th (TODAY) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to 200 Executive Boulevard Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854 For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
