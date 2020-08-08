1/1
Enrico "Henry" Silvestri
12/3/1933 - 8/6/2020
Enrico "Henry" Silvestri, 86, of Middlefield, died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 with his loving wife Jeanne M. (Stella) Silvestri by his side. Henry was born in Pescara, Italy, December 3, 1933, a son of the late Joseph and Iginia (Chiulli) Silvestri and emigrated to the U.S. at the age of 19. He worked hard to learn and became a very successful entrepreneur. Henry loved and took great pride in his family. He truly enjoyed entertaining family as well as friends throughout the years. Henry liked music, dancing, gardening, reading and history; and never would turn down a card game. He was a member of the Benevolent Order of Elks, the Sons of Italy and the Garibaldi Club, all of Middletown. In addition to his wife Jeanne, he is survived by his children, Joseph Silvestri and his wife Frances of Meriden, Jo-Ann Silvestri and her husband Brad Bowman of California, Jacqueline Silvestri Eskridge and her husband Dana of California, and John Henry Silvestri of Middlefield; his grandchildren, Angela Marie Weaver and her husband Brent, and Joanna Frances Holowczyk and her husband Paul; his great grandchildren, Mia, Michael, Finley and Brielle; his sister, Yolanda Violante and her husband Gabriele of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Bruno Silvestri. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Sunday, August 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. (Social distancing will be practiced and attendees are asked to wear face coverings.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Colman Church, 145 Hubbard St., Middlefield. Friends are asked to go directly to church. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum in North Haven. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Colman Church
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
August 7, 2020
My condolences to the family. I worked for Henry at Bonanza in Middletown back in the 70’s. So many great memories.
Sue Malander
Coworker
August 7, 2020
My deepest condolences to Jeanne and Henry's children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful, kind, caring, generous and outstanding and superior human being. I will miss his sense of humor and his love of life. Will always remember our fun times together. A saint among many and will truly be missed.
Casimere (Kay( Nocerino
Friend
