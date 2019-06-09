Eric Matthew Cresman, 56, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Griffin Hospital in Derby. Born on March 14, 1963, Eric was the beloved son of Winifred Cresman and the late Bernard B. Cresman. Eric was a lifelong resident of Wallingford. He loved music, movies, and dancing, and was a longtime Jets and Yankees fan. He was a graduate of Mark T. Sheehan high school, class of 1984. Eric had a strong work ethic and held a variety of jobs at local grocery stores and businesses.



In addition to his mother, Winifred, he is survived by his devoted brothers and sisters, Mark (Sylvie) Cresman, of Wallingford, Barry (Mary Anne) Cresman, of Wallingford, Gail (Mark) DiGioia, of Branford, and Kate (William) Bachinski, of Loris, S.C.; his 10 nieces and 11 great-nieces and -nephews; his housemates at Pathfinders; and a multitude of friends he made everywhere he went.



Eric's family is grateful to the team at Pathfinders who enabled him to live independently and the staff at Griffin Hospital for the wonderful care they provided Eric.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 139 N. Orchard Street, Wallingford. Interment will be at Saint John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Pathfinders, 114 Sodom Lane, Derby, CT 06418; or pathfindersassociatesinc.org. Published in The Record-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019