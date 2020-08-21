We are so sorry to learn of Eric’s passing. We have known him for many years through our sons, Daniel and Scott. He was a true gentleman, loyal friend, and valued member of Seirenkai. He will be missed, but remembered, by all who had the pleasure and good fortune to know him. We know your many memories of this special man will bring you comfort in the days and years to come.

Our sincere condolences,

David and Jerilyn Cohen

