Eric P. Rathbun, 49, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of Krista (Peterson) Rathbun for nearly 18 years and the proud father of their four children, Ethan, Lillian, Marion and Kailyn. Eric was born on June 7, 1971 in Detroit, MI. He graduated from Newington High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from UCONN. Eric proudly served his country in the United States Army Air National Guard. He continued his public service by joining the Southington Fire Department, Company 2 as a volunteer firefighter. He achieved his goal of becoming a Sensei of Seirenkai Karate and Jujitsu. Eric worked in Cyber Security Management at Cigna. Eric enjoyed living each moment fully: teaching and playing with his kids and making them laugh, enjoying a quiet moments peace on the porch with his wife, spending time with family and friends, deep conversations, playing games, laughing, learning, helping others, and sharing a drink. He will be remembered as a man that was always kind to those he met, who would offer anything he could to help others, who would always have time to give advice, encouragement, support and understanding. A man who loved his family more than anything, who adored his wife and kids and who would get a gleam of mischief in his eye when he played with his kids. He will be remembered as a man who was accepting, compassionate and caring. A man that didn't just live life but embraced it. Always willing to try new things and experiences. He would come up with crazy ideas, and if you were fortunate enough, you would be pulled along to participate in a great adventure. In addition to his wife and children, Eric is survived by his mother Rosemary (DiPace) Rogers of Southington, his in-laws, Campbell and Bonnie Peterson of Southington, sister-in-law, Julie Wolpert and her husband Dave of Poughkeepsie, NY, brother-in-law, John Peterson his wife Austin of West Hartford, 3 nephews, Joshua, Matthew, Owen and one niece, Sloane. Eric also leaves behind many dear friends. He was predeceased by his father, Douglas Rathbun, and his Dad, John Rogers. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eric's memory may be made to The Rathbun Family Memorial Fund c/o TD Bank, 121 Main St, Southington, CT 06489, (888)751-9000. Also available online is the "Eric Rathbun Memorial" on https://www.gofundme.com/f/eric-rathbun-memorial
. Calling hours will be held from 2 - 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Face coverings are required.
A prayer service followed by military honors will be livestreamed at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020. To join the service, please visit the link below. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/49512199
Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
.