Erma Mary Biestek, wife of Joseph (Jack) Biestek passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Meriden on September 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Claudia (Fontana) Turelli.
Erma was a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and an ardent member of the OLMC Society where she served as treasurer for many years. She worked at Napier Corporation, Thompson's Candy Company, Ragozzino Foods and most importantly as an accomplished Homemaker. She loved to bake for friends and family, perfecting her hugely sought-after sugar bun cookies for OLMC bake sales.
Erma is survived by her husband of 65 years, daughter Paula Biestek from Texas, two sons, Mark Biestek from Southington, and David Biestek and wife Patricia from Middleton, Rhode Island; grandchildren Isabella Fanucci from Texas, Michael and Christopher Biestek from R.I.; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and sister-in-law Christine Turelli. Erma was predeceased by sister Jean and her husband Edward Powers and brother Lidio (Joe) Turelli.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to gather directly at the church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
