Erminia (Ortale) Cusano, 89, of Southington, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Vincenzo Cusano.
She was born in Ruviano Italy, Provinza di Caserta on Oct. 10, 1930, the daughter of the late Pietro and Giuseppina (Esposito) Ortale.
She was an amazing cook and her greatest joy in life was to cook for her family and to care for her grandchildren who she cherished unconditionally. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Thomas Church.
She is survived by her daughter Lena D'Agostino; her son Antonio Cusano and his wife Jennetta all of Southington; 3 granddaughters Concetta (D'Agostino) Dufresne and her husband Dirk, Josephine Cusano Strout and her husband Daniel, and Marissa Cusano and her boyfriend Christopher Cappiello; two great grandchildren Natasha and Blake Dufresne; brothers and sisters-in-law Silvia Coppola of Milford, Antonietta Savo and husband Giulio of Shelton, Angelina Coppola and husband Carlo of North Haven, Maria and Thomas DelSanto of Southington and Julio and June Simone of Naugatuck, along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by her parents; 4 sisters Teresa, Giovannina, Rafaela all of Italy and Lucia of Schenectady, NY; her son-in-law Anthony D'Agostino; her father and mother-in-law Antonio and Nicoletta Cusano; brothers and sisters-in-law Rosalia and Luigi Coppola, Pasquale and Maria Cusano, Maria Coppola, Pasquale Coppola, Frank and Elaine Simone, Rosa and Angelo Picone, Luisa and Giuseppi Riccio and Maria Antonia Simone who she cherished like a second mother.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Ralph Prezioso for all his compassionate care over the years, Tony and Roxanne Frisina, Luisa Renzi and Michelina D'Errico for their love and friendship throughout the years, Athena Hospice Healthecare, Hospice Nurse Liz, and Aide Alyssa for their compassion and care.
Due to the Corona Epidemic services and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 17, 2020