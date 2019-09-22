|
|
Ernest Leo Audette, age 90, husband of Mary Pauline, died on September 7th, 2019 at Miller Memorial. He was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on February 7th, 1929, to Ulric and Florida Audette.
He moved to Meriden with his wife, Mary and daughter, Suzanne in 1952. After a short career in manufacturing, Mr. Audette joined the Meriden Police department in 1956 and became a full time patrol officer in 1958 until retiring in 1986. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. He was a member of the Meriden Elks, the Meriden YMCA and the Police Benevolent Association (P.B.A.). Officer Audette was an expert marksman, winning many medals and instructing at the police academy for a number of years. After some time as a boxer, Ernest became an avid weightlifter and took the bodybuilding titles Mr. Connecticut and Mr. New England States in 1956. He also played golf in his free time and made 2 holes-in-one on the 11th and 17th holes. Ernest bowled, played racket ball, and pool.
Ernie, as he was known to friends and loved ones, was a great lover of sports and lived life to the fullest. When he could no longer swing a golf club, he worked the Stairmaster at the Y, several times a week until he turned 80. He was Mary's primary caregiver for the 10 years they lived in Florida until moving back to Meriden in 2014. Besides being a sharp dresser, he had a quick wit, a flashing smile and plenty of jokes and songs.
Along with his wife of 69 years, Ernest is survived by his daughter Suzanne Clark and her husband Glenn, granddaughter Michelle Bulin and husband Dave, great-granddaughter Shannon O'Connor, a sister, Angeline Ouimette and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sisters Theresa Audette, Lauretta Caron, and Juilette Nobrega, and brothers Gerard, Albert, Henry, and Julian Audette.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial service to be held on Friday, September 27th, at John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at the PBA, 74 Birdseye Ave, Meriden, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019