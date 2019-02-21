Ernesto "Nesto" Hernandez, 79, of Meriden, loving husband of 58 years to Angelita Muniz Hernandez, passed away on February 19, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. He was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on June 10, 1939, to the late Francisco and Maria Perez Hernandez. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter Maritza Rivera, son Ernest "Tito" Hernandez and his wife Jeannette, and his grandchildren Jaleesa (Matthew Jones) Hernandez, Kevin and Brandon Hernandez, and Angelica Rivera. He also leaves his brothers Jose and Sergio Hernandez, and sisters Zaida Mejias, Ofelia Rodriguez, and Carmen Perez. He is predeceased by his brother Luis Hernandez.



Friends are invited to visit with Ernesto's family on Friday, February 22 from 9 am-12 pm at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 pm in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment will be held privately at a later date at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions in Ernesto's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019