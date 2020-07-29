1/1
Ervin W. Crook
3/20/1932 - 3/16/2020
Ervin W. Crook, 87, of Wallingford, CT, and Clermont, FL, died peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020 at The CT Hospice. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane I. Crook. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, August 1, at 11 am at In Memoriam Cemetery, 18 Maplewood Ave., Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to The CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wallingfordfh.com





Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
In Memoriam Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Memories & Condolences
April 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Crook family. Erv and Jane were both great people. Had the pleasure of working for Erv at White Oak Corp. Always to greet you with his smile and friendly presence. He was an instrumental help in my career. Erv will be fondly remembered.
Raymond DeAngelo
Friend
March 22, 2020
Donna and Family, my deepest sympathies in the loss of your Dad.
Sandy Letis Jr
Friend
March 22, 2020
Crook family, Im so sorry to hear of your loss. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Prayers and sympathy to you all.
Robin Dow-King
Friend
March 21, 2020
Dearest Deb and family,
I am so very sorry for your loss, May your Fathers peace provide you with comfort.
John Bossidy
Friend
March 21, 2020
Cindy and family, we are so sorry for your loss. We had a lot of good times with him and your mom. We are going to miss our coffe breaks at Dunkin with him. Rest In Peace Ervin.
Patty & Nick Murano
Friend
March 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Hugs to you all
Deena Frissora
Friend
March 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of your dads passing. He was such a wonderful person. My thoughts & prayers to you all.
Melanie Baribault
Friend
March 20, 2020
Crook Family so sorry to hear of your loss. He is now with the love of his life Jane. RIP Ervin
Diane W Garland
March 20, 2020
Im so very sorry for your loss lots of love to you all stay safe
Deborah Buckman
Friend
March 20, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers to the entire Crook family.
Susie McLean
Friend
March 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Worshipful Brother Ervin.
Michael Fusco
Friend
March 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Charlie and Cindy and the rest of the crook family
Kevin Corriveau
