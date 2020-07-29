Ervin W. Crook, 87, of Wallingford, CT, and Clermont, FL, died peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020 at The CT Hospice. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane I. Crook. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, August 1, at 11 am at In Memoriam Cemetery, 18 Maplewood Ave., Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to The CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wallingfordfh.com