Ervin William Murchison "Bill" 69, passed away May 27th, 2019, at Northern Light Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with heart disease. Bill was born in Presque Isle, ME, on May 24, 1950.



Bill was predeceased by both parents, William Ervin Murchison and Norma Arlene Langley Murchison.



Bill was survived by his wife Kathleen "Chicky" (Yale) Murchison, his only sibling Hazen Steven Murchison and his wife Sharon, of Castle Hill, ME, three daughters Diana Murchison of CT, Bobbie-Sioux Murchison and partner Sean Wiggins with his soon to be grandson of Mapleton, ME, and Shawna Murchison. Four sons, Matthew Murchison and partner Abbey Crook of CT, Jonathan Murchison and partner Cherie Dela Chevrotiere of CT, Daniel Murchison of CT, and Chris Yale and wife Flora of Mapleton, ME. Several nieces and nephews, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Bill joined the Marines as a young man, and was very proud to have been able to serve his country.



Bill loved his family and friends unconditionally and was loved by all for his old soul, kind heart, and witty sense of humor.



Bill loved playing with their many dogs, riding his Harley, playing his guitar and harmonica, wow, scrabble, golf, hunting, fishing, listening to music, and spending time with those he loved.



Per "Bill's" request there will be no calling hours, and a military graveside service will be held at 1 pm Friday, May 31, 2019, at Southside Cemetery in Mapleton. Services will be for immediate family only.



Donations may be made in support of the family, payable to Kathleen Murchison, P.O. Box 553, Mapleton, ME 04757.