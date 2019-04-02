Estelle Schupack, 95, wife of the late Frank Schupack, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Meriden on March 19, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Tillie Fine. She had resided in Meriden, Cheshire, Bristol and Berlin and was a graduate of Meriden High School. Mrs. Schupack was employed by Meriden Bank & Safe Deposit, retiring in 1986. She was a member of Congregation B'nai Abraham.



She is survived by one daughter, Maxine Marino and her husband Robert of Trumbull; three sons, Mark Schupack and his wife Catherine of Southbury, Dr. Alan Schupack and his wife Cindy of Cheshire and Norman Schupack of Berlin; eight grandchildren Amy, Matthew and David Schupack, Daniel, Eric and Rebecca Schupack and Alex and Miriam Marino and two great-grandchildren, Ari Schupack and Eryn Schupack.



She was predeceased by two sisters, Miriam Cooperman and her husband Jerome and Natalie Newman and her husband Samuel; three brothers Sidney Fine, Paul Fine and his wife Sue and Martin Fine and his wife Joyce.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at B'nai Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Michael Kohn officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019