|
|
Esther (Furik) Tierney, 88, of Wallingford, wife of the late Steven J. Tierney, Sr., died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Masonicare Hospice after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret, of Arizona, and son, Steve Jr., of Wallingford; grandchildren Danyel, Stephanie, and Steven III; great-grandsons Dyllan, Jeffrey, Shayne, Corey and Grayson; cousins Zoltan Tordai of North Carolina, and Andras Podpinka and Zoltan Toth of Hungary; nieces and nephews Elizabeth, Catherine, Donald Jr., and Robert Brill of Virginia, and Ivan Jutasy of Meriden; as well as her close friends and fellow parishioners who offered their continuous love and support throughout her illness.
Esther was the daughter of the late Stefan and Margit Furik, who, after emigrating with their daughters from Hungary in 1948, made Wallingford their home, and later relocated to Virginia. Esther was predeceased by her sister, Judith (Furik) Brill, of Virginia.
At Esther's request, interment will be private, and there will be no calling hours. A memorial service may be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 24, Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 8, 2020