|
|
Esther Tregoning, 88, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center. She was born June 16, 1931 in New Haven to James and Helen (Kanahan) McCall. Esther is survived by her loving daughters, Laurie Anderson (John) of Wallingford, Claire L'Heureux (Ronald) of Wallingford, Elizabeth Cappetta (Michael) of Wallingford and step-daughter, Carol Smith (Ray) of Florida. Esther is also survived by eight grandchildren who she adored, Alicia Anderson, Johnny Anderson, Jessica L'Heureux, Cody L'Heureux, Evan L'Heureux, Ryan Cappetta, Kristen Cappetta and Katherine Cappetta. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Tregoning (2008) and a brother, Donald McCall. Esther was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. Her hobbies included crafts, sewing, gardening and bird watching. Esther graduated from New Haven High School in 1949, followed by graduating Stone Business School as a legal secretary. A special "Thank You" to all the staff at Masonicare, especially to Ramage 5 for all their kind and compassionate care.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 and again on Saturday, August 3, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave. East Haven. Burial will be private at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ Church Anglican, 965 W. Main Street, Branford CT 06405 in memory of Esther Tregoning.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019