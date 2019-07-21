On July 19, 2019, Ethel Ida Fekete McCurdy finished her journey in this life, at her home in Wallingford, just nine days before her 94th birthday. The beloved wife of the late Alan Keith McCurdy (1987), she was born and raised in Wallingford. She was part of a large Hungarian family that meant the world to her. She worked as a cosmetician for much of her life, starting out on Center Street at Courtesy Cosmetics and retiring after many years as a department head at Caldors. She was a generous, caring person of eloquence and grace. She touched the lives of many. Ethel leaves behind a daughter, Patricia Alane Tartaglia (Robert Tartaglia), of San Fernandina, Florida, and a son Keith Ian McCurdy (Roberta Fontaine McCurdy), of Wallingford. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Kimberly Waddell (John), of San Antonio, Texas, Sarah Woods (Terry), of St. Mary's, Georgia, Kelly Watrous (Nicholas), of Wallingford, and Garrett McCurdy (Lynsey), of Unionville. She also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren. Her family, friends, and neighbors will dearly miss her. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , act.alz.org/site/Donation. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal on July 21, 2019