|
|
Ethel M. Lorusso, 88, of Wallingford, beloved wife of 63 years to the late Peter A. Lorusso, passed away December 12, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.
She was born in New Haven on April 18, 1931, the daughter of the late James and Irene (Tripp) Flynn.
She loved watching UCONN Women's Basketball and loved to sew. She was especially proud watching her grandson, Ryan, make his artwork come to life, and watching her grandchildren, Justin, Jenna, and Jarrett's baseball and softball games. She was their biggest fan!
Ethel is survived by her daughters, Lori Christenson, Joanne Lorusso, and Karen Cyr and her husband, Mike, all of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Ryan Christenson and his wife, Kimberly, Justin, Jenna, and Jarrett Cyr; her great-grandchildren, Sean and Connor Christenson; her brothers-in-law, James Lorusso and his wife, Josephine, and John Lorusso; her sister-in-law, Norma Flynn; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Raymond Flynn.
Ethel's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street, Ext., Wallingford, Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Saint John Cemetery, Wallingford. Gifts in her memory can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 14, 2019