The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
For more information about
Ethel Lorusso
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
382 Hope Hill Road
Yalesville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Lorusso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel M. Lorusso


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel M. Lorusso Obituary
Ethel M. Lorusso, 88, of Wallingford, beloved wife of 63 years to the late Peter A. Lorusso, passed away December 12, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

She was born in New Haven on April 18, 1931, the daughter of the late James and Irene (Tripp) Flynn.

She loved watching UCONN Women's Basketball and loved to sew. She was especially proud watching her grandson, Ryan, make his artwork come to life, and watching her grandchildren, Justin, Jenna, and Jarrett's baseball and softball games. She was their biggest fan!

Ethel is survived by her daughters, Lori Christenson, Joanne Lorusso, and Karen Cyr and her husband, Mike, all of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Ryan Christenson and his wife, Kimberly, Justin, Jenna, and Jarrett Cyr; her great-grandchildren, Sean and Connor Christenson; her brothers-in-law, James Lorusso and his wife, Josephine, and John Lorusso; her sister-in-law, Norma Flynn; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Raymond Flynn.

Ethel's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street, Ext., Wallingford, Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Saint John Cemetery, Wallingford. Gifts in her memory can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -