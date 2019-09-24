The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Eugene Carretta
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Carretta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Duke" Carretta


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene "Duke" Carretta Obituary
Eugene L. "Duke" Carretta, 90, of Wallingford, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Audrey (Hazard) Carretta.

Duke was born In Wallingford, December 27, 1928, a son of the late Lazarus and Mary (Merlini) Carretta and was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. He retired from Allegheny Ludlum Steel in 1989 where he was a General Foreman and was a parishioner of Church of the Resurrection. Duke was married for over 62 years to the love of his life. He spent his retirement wintering in Florida, traveling extensively and playing golf. His favorite pastime though was spending time with his beloved family and friends.

In addition to his wife Audrey, he is survived by his children, Eugene Carretta, Lisa DeSandre, Stacy Stanton and her husband Richard, and Kate Seichter and her husband Daniel; her grandchildren, Emily Wing (Adam), Austin Carretta, Melissa DeSandre, John DeSandre, 1st Lieutenant Joseph DeSandre, Courtney Johnson (Phil), Samantha Boardman (Brett), Hayden Stanton (Samantha), Jacob Seichter and Joshua Seichter; his great grandchildren, Noelle and Hunter Johnson, and Sadie and Lily Boardman; his brother, August Carretta; his in-laws, Delma Carretta, Duncan and Susie Craig and Mike and Marian Hazard; his aunt, Ruth Merlini; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Polly Restighini, Eleanor Dziema, Anita Wasilewski and John Carretta.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 25, from 4 to 7 pm in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:30 am directly at Church of the Resurrection. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, PO Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now