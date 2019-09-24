|
Eugene L. "Duke" Carretta, 90, of Wallingford, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Audrey (Hazard) Carretta.
Duke was born In Wallingford, December 27, 1928, a son of the late Lazarus and Mary (Merlini) Carretta and was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. He retired from Allegheny Ludlum Steel in 1989 where he was a General Foreman and was a parishioner of Church of the Resurrection. Duke was married for over 62 years to the love of his life. He spent his retirement wintering in Florida, traveling extensively and playing golf. His favorite pastime though was spending time with his beloved family and friends.
In addition to his wife Audrey, he is survived by his children, Eugene Carretta, Lisa DeSandre, Stacy Stanton and her husband Richard, and Kate Seichter and her husband Daniel; her grandchildren, Emily Wing (Adam), Austin Carretta, Melissa DeSandre, John DeSandre, 1st Lieutenant Joseph DeSandre, Courtney Johnson (Phil), Samantha Boardman (Brett), Hayden Stanton (Samantha), Jacob Seichter and Joshua Seichter; his great grandchildren, Noelle and Hunter Johnson, and Sadie and Lily Boardman; his brother, August Carretta; his in-laws, Delma Carretta, Duncan and Susie Craig and Mike and Marian Hazard; his aunt, Ruth Merlini; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Polly Restighini, Eleanor Dziema, Anita Wasilewski and John Carretta.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 25, from 4 to 7 pm in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:30 am directly at Church of the Resurrection. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, PO Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492.
