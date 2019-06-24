Eugene D. Robillard, 87, formerly of Cheshire, Conn., passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. He was the husband of Julie Bartlett D'Onfro Robillard, formerly of Cheshire, Conn. and Leominster, Mass.



Mr. Robillard was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Putnam Conn., the son of the late Alfred and Merilda (Hamel) Robillard. He served his country during the Korean War era as a Sergeant First Class in the 282nd Field Artillery Battalion in Kitzingen, Germany. After being honorably discharged, he continued to serve his country as a member of the National Guard in Hartford, Conn. Eugene was a long time Cheshire resident before moving to Wallingford in 2013. He was an active member of the community, serving in many capacities including: member of the Cheshire Exchange Club, choir member at St Bridget's Catholic Church, Cheshire Community Chorus member, and member of the Cheshire Community Theater as well as other area community theater groups. His favorite roles included Captain von Trapp and Maximillian Detweiler in The Sound of Music and Joe Boyd in Damn Yankees. He was also an active member of The Wallingford Senior Center. He especially enjoyed his time at the Clelian Adult Day Center in Hamden and was thankful for their "joyful noise" that so enriched his life in the last few years.



In addition to his wife of 36 years, he is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Huxley, of Cheshire, Janet "Pixie" Brainard, of Cheshire, and Jeanne Louise Robillard, of Bethlehem N.H.; stepchildren, David D'Onfro and Daniel D'Onfro, of Massachusetts, and Kurt and Danielle D'Onfro, of Wallingford; his sister, Lorraine (Jo) DuQuette, of East Hartford; and his grandchildren, Wesley and Shannon Huxley, Patrick Huxley, Mark Nellis, Avrianna Bacchiocchi, Emily D'Onfro, and Daniel D'Onfro Jr. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, Sally, Gertrude, Larry, and Theresa; and his first wife and the mother of his children, Sally (Shustock) Robillard, of Cheshire.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 27 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St., with a brief service at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Clelian Center of Hamden. For online condolences, to share a story, or a photo, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary