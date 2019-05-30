Eugene (Gene) Henry Barillaro, 85, husband of Janice Barillaro (Scott), died on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center after a brief illness. His beloved family was at his side with his wife holding his hand as he passed. Born in Meriden on August 4, 1933, he was the son of the late Henry and Stephanie Barillaro (Niemic).



He had resided in Meriden but met his wife in Indiana while serving in the military. It was love at first sight (for Gene). His first words to her were, "I'm going to marry you." She laughed, but their marriage lasted over 64 years.



Mr. Barillaro attended Meriden High School and was employed by Ulbrich Stainless Steel as a Plant Manager, retiring in 1993. He proudly served with the U.S. Army from May 5, 1953 to May 3, 1955. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 45.



Gene loved his family very much. The youngest of seven, he was their protector and always checked on his siblings and their families. Aside from spending time with family and friends, Gene loved going to tag sales, antiquing, and flea markets. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time at Tom's place in South Meriden where he made many friends. When he became unable to drive, he would walk there, determined to have his cup of coffee, muffin, and conversation.



Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Lois Cherry and her husband, Kenny, and Angela Long and her husband, De Vaughn; his sister, Loretta DeManche, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. He was greeted at Heaven's gates by his children, Lawrence, James, Lisa, and Linda; his sisters, Marie Montagnon, and Jeanette Mase, his brothers, Eddie, Joe, and Tony Barillaro, and his parents.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 4 pm at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden. Calling hours will precede the funeral, from 1 to 4 pm, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, on Monday, June 3 at 11 am. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , 255 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at https://act.alz.org.