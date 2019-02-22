Eugene R. Wojick, 82, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford.



Born on November 24, 1936, he was the son of the late John H. Wojick, Sr. and Jean R. (Katuzny) Wojick. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Eugene attended local schools and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and was employed as a teacher at Maloney High School from where he retired. His first job was working with Carabetta Industries where he developed a love of building and working with his hands. Eugene renovated his own cottage in Old Saybrook from the inside out. He enjoyed being outdoors, in his yard gardening. Eugene liked all sports and was an avid UCONN Men and Women's Basketball fan. Over the past several years his day began having breakfast at a local diner, with his good friends. A loving brother, uncle and friend, Eugene will be greatly missed.



Mr. Wojick is survived by his sister Lois M. Hebert and her husband Philip of Windsor Locks; four nephews: Gary Hebert, Kenneth Hebert and his wife Susan, Keith Hebert and his wife Susan, Christopher Wojick; two nieces: Monique Garcia and her husband Jeffrey, Kristen Wojick; six great nephews: Benjamin Hebert, Luke Hebert, Jack Hebert, Jonathan, Ethan and Seth Garcia; three great nieces: Rebekah Hebert, Paige Hebert, Juliette Garcia; his great great niece Charlotte Hebert; longtime very close friend, Mary Ann Jurek and special cousin Matthew Katuzny. He was predeceased by his brother John H. Wojick, Jr. and his wife Eleanor and a niece Kathy Wojick.



His funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 9:15 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday evening February 25th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019